Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,991 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.49% of Viemed Healthcare worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMD opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

