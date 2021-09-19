Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 27,536 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 783.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,050 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth $223,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMTC stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

