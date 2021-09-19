Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 6,038 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Astec Industries worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $55.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.36. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

