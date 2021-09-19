Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter worth $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter worth $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Black Hills by 36.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Black Hills by 38.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $65.40 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti raised their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

