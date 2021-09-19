Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,758 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 211,352 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 47.6% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

NYSE:DVN opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 165.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

