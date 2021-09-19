Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in EnerSys by 389.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in EnerSys by 238.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENS opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

