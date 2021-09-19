Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,689 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,440 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,689 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Zumiez worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $153,911,000 after acquiring an additional 143,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,659 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after acquiring an additional 34,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,937 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 34,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 128,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.72. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

