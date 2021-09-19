Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,727 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,727 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Big Lots worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $47.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.29. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

