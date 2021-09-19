Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,068 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,068 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 739.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.41.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $37.83 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

