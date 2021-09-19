Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,729 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $103.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAND shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

