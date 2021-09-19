Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,391 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,391 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 78,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NYSE:NHI opened at $56.87 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.89.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.