Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 250,829 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250,829 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.45% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Loews Corp bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $277.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.49.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

