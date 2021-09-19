Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,547 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 46.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $125,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,677.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,497 shares of company stock worth $1,239,822. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Worthington Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $53.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average is $63.58. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.69 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

