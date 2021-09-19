Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,371 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 8.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 18.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 17.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 83,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NGG stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.73. National Grid plc has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

