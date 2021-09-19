Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 34,199 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,199 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of CTS worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,944,000 after buying an additional 272,891 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 559,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,392,000 after buying an additional 194,749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 142,291 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in CTS by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

CTS stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

