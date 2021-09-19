Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 37,850 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,850 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $200,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.68. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

