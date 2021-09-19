Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 64,624 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of HNI worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,145,000 after buying an additional 2,247,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after buying an additional 71,889 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 494,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 131,892 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after buying an additional 172,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 300,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after buying an additional 45,784 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HNI opened at $37.37 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.13.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $510.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

