Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 65,401 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65,401 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of ACM Research worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACMR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 20.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day moving average of $86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 0.73.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845. 40.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

