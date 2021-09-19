Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 73,918 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,918 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of SI-BONE worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIBN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 40.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 644,712 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 213.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after buying an additional 1,189,668 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $140,846.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,010.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $99,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,699 shares of company stock worth $549,108 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.82 million, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

