Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $1.45 Million Position in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 223,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of Beyond Air as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Beyond Air by 34.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 59,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

NASDAQ XAIR opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $278.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of -0.46.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

