Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,362 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLF. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 79,664 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 71.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after buying an additional 464,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.