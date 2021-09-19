Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Magellan Health worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGLN. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,652,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,081,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Health by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 505,601 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,170,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.21.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

