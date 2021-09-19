Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on R shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 17.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

R stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

