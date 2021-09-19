Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Up 45.0% in August

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the August 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sachem Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sachem Capital by 101.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,808 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at $344,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sachem Capital by 11.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SACH opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.33. Sachem Capital has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 41.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sachem Capital will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

