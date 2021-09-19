Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $80.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.68.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 6,100 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $539,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,187,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,621,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

