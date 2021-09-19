SafeInsure (SINS) Reaches One Day Volume of $315.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $162,922.68 and $315.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00022089 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001299 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000135 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 98.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,471,768 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

