Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $971.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to report $971.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $964.25 million and the highest is $977.70 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $957.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.22 million.

Several analysts recently commented on SBH shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

SBH stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557,844 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sally Beauty by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after buying an additional 1,428,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,851,000 after buying an additional 853,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Sally Beauty by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,055,000 after buying an additional 719,015 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

