Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAFM shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $190.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.03. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $112.73 and a 52 week high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

