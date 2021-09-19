Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Sandston stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Sandston has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Sandston

Sandston Corp. intends to consider investment opportunities and incurring administrative expenses related to legal, accounting and administrative activities. The company was founded in October 1983 and is headquartered in Traverse City, MI.

