Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Sandston stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Sandston has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.
About Sandston
Read More: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Sandston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.