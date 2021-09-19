Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGMO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.66. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The company had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 176,775 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 31,242 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 77,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 801,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,410 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 108,530.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.