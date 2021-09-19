Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SDMHF shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech stock opened at $616.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.03. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $653.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

