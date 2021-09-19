Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SDMHF shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech stock opened at $616.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.03. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $653.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

