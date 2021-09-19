ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,608 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of ScanSource worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,425,000 after buying an additional 255,502 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,179,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,725,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,673,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,531,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $873.34 million, a PE ratio of 85.63 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $273,317.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

