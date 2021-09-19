Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $1,372,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Schneider National by 5.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Schneider National by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Schneider National by 2.3% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

