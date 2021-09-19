Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.26% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 84,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 68.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 196.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $40.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $820.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

