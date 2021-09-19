Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after purchasing an additional 76,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

