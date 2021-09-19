Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,036,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,617,000 after buying an additional 246,228 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWM opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

