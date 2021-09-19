Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Short Interest Down 28.2% in August

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGMS. Truist upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.
SGMS opened at $76.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.88. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $81.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.
Scientific Games Company Profile
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.