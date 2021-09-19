Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Short Interest Down 28.2% in August

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the August 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGMS. Truist upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

SGMS opened at $76.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.88. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $81.00.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.15) EPS. Scientific Games’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

