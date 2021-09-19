Scrypta (LYRA) Trading 119.8% Higher This Week

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 97.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last week, Scrypta has traded up 119.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Scrypta has a market cap of $211,475.47 and approximately $4.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00022449 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001283 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000135 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,657,148 coins and its circulating supply is 17,857,148 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

