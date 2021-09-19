SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,824,000 after purchasing an additional 562,268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 475,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,402,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,275,000 after acquiring an additional 468,628 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,876,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,911,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNE opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $579.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

