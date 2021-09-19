SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SecureWorks by 116.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCWX stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -68.37 and a beta of 1.13. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

