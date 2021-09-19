SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Short Interest Down 28.1% in August

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,500 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 377,600 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCWX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $25.98 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.37 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 113.2% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 291,872 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after buying an additional 194,334 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $3,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 43.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 100,901 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

