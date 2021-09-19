SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEGXF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cheuvreux began coverage on SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt cut SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SEGRO stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. 330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.