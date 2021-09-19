Sei Investments Co. Acquires 16,540 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,889,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Parsons by 1,096.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 582,137 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in Parsons by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 75,658,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,640,000 after acquiring an additional 515,208 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Parsons by 973.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 414,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 375,691 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after acquiring an additional 281,198 shares during the period.

PSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $34.48 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

