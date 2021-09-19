Sei Investments Co. Acquires 4,002 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Diodes by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Diodes by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $94.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $636,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,838 shares in the company, valued at $30,879,661.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,575 shares of company stock worth $15,632,984. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

