Sei Investments Co. Acquires 48,860 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,036 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 57,662 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 373,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 154,430 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

HMY stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0189 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

HMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

