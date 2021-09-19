Sei Investments Co. Buys 10,813 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Unum Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Unum Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Unum Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Unum Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.