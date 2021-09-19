Sei Investments Co. Buys 50,022 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 481.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,022 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,995,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,291 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,813 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IHRT shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.28.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

