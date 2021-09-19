Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,169 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Livent worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $24.86 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -276.22, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.