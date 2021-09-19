Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Sanmina worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,548,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 78.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 26.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 47.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 359,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after buying an additional 115,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.