Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Stepan worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,871,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Stepan by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Stepan by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $111.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stepan has a 1-year low of $105.96 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $595.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.43 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

